Thunder Training Camp Profiles: Vit Krejci

With NBA training camp underway, guard Vit Krejci is part of the OKC Thunder camp roster and looking to showcase his skills.

In the weeks leading up to the start of the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking 20 players into training camp along with four preseason games. While many players have a roster spot solidified, there are a handful of guys who will be competing for either a spot on the roster or minutes in the regular season rotation.

Let’s take a look at Vit Krejci who is among the players that will be interesting to watch over the next few weeks.

Player Bio

Krejci might be the most unknown player on the entire Thunder roster. In the 2020 NBA Draft, he was selected No. 37 overall despite having a recently torn ACL and not on most draft analysts’ boards.

Just 21 years old, Krejci is a 6-foot-8 Czech guard that has a ton of raw talent. Not only is he extremely tall for a player with guard skills, but he also has experience playing professionally.

He last played in the 2019-20 season with Casademont Zaragoza where he averaged 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in just 9.2 minutes per game. An efficient scorer, he converted 55.4% of his shots from the floor.

Roster Outlook

Although he’s on a full NBA contract, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Krejci spend time in the G League with the OKC Blue this season. A rookie coming off of an injury that’s kept him off the court for over a year, he could use extra reps against lower competition before making a full jump to the NBA.

Krejci fits the mold of the type of players Oklahoma City has looked to acquire and develop recently. A jumbo guard who can play a variety of positions, he should be a prospect that becomes part of the long-term plan. Krejci might take more time than others to develop, but he’s got quite a bit of upside.

