Thunder Training Camp Profiles: Josh Giddey

With NBA training camp underway, guard Josh Giddey is part of the OKC Thunder camp roster and looking to showcase his skills.

In the weeks leading up to the start of the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking 20 players into training camp along with four preseason games. While many players have a roster spot solidified, there are a handful of guys who will be competing for either a spot on the roster or minutes in the regular season rotation.

Let’s take a look at Josh Giddey, who is among the players that will be interesting to watch over the next few weeks.

Player Bio

A 6-foot-9 guard, Giddey is one of the tallest players on the entire Thunder roster. With unorthodox size for a guy who’s played point guard his entire life, he’s one of the most intriguing prospects in the entire league.

His size allows him to be extremely versatile, with the ability to play up to four positions at the next level. In limited action thus far with the Thunder, he’s looked better than advertised after being selected No. 6 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Giddey spent last season with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia, averaging 10.9 points, 7.5 assists and 7.4 rebounds per contest against professionals. Completely skipping college, he’s the second-youngest player in the NBA at 18 years old.

Roster Outlook

Giddey is ready to make an impact at the NBA level even despite his age. After playing against grown men in Australia as a teenager, he also had the opportunity to participate in Olympic qualifiers for the national team.

Now, the dynamic guard will look to become one of the best players in the NBA over the course of his career. With an extremely high IQ and the size to become a mismatch for opposing teams, the sky is the limit.

Training camp and the preseason will be key for Giddey, who is still learning the style of play in the NBA. Regardless, he’s been slotted as a starter for Oklahoma City at this point in the offseason.

As a co-star for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey should immediately become a franchise cornerstone for the Thunder.

