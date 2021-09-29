Thunder Training Camp Profiles: DJ Wilson

With NBA training camp underway, forward DJ Wilson is part of the OKC Thunder camp roster and looking to showcase his skills.

In the weeks leading up to the start of the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking 20 players into training camp along with four preseason games. While many players have a roster spot solidified, there are a handful of guys who will be competing for either a spot on the roster or minutes in the regular season rotation.

Let’s take a look at DJ Wilson who is among the players who will be interesting to watch over the next few weeks.

Player Bio

Wilson is a 6-foot-10 forward and the former No. 17 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. A three-year college player at Michigan, he’s now 25 years old and entering his fifth NBA season.

Last season, Wilson spent time with both the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets. Through 35 games, he averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc.

Roster Outlook

A versatile player, Wilson spent most of his time last season at center, but also played some at both forward positions. The ability to play center will go a long way at training camp, especially on a team that lacks depth at the position.

As Wilson battles for a roster spot, it will likely be as a backup center or power forward on the depth chart. He’s got 142 starts under his belt and is no stranger to what it takes to make an impact at the NBA level.

