September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thunder Training Camp Profiles: DJ Wilson

With NBA training camp underway, forward DJ Wilson is part of the OKC Thunder camp roster and looking to showcase his skills.
Author:

In the weeks leading up to the start of the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking 20 players into training camp along with four preseason games. While many players have a roster spot solidified, there are a handful of guys who will be competing for either a spot on the roster or minutes in the regular season rotation.

Let’s take a look at DJ Wilson who is among the players who will be interesting to watch over the next few weeks.

Player Bio

Wilson is a 6-foot-10 forward and the former No. 17 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. A three-year college player at Michigan, he’s now 25 years old and entering his fifth NBA season.

Last season, Wilson spent time with both the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets. Through 35 games, he averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc.

Recommended for You

Roster Outlook

A versatile player, Wilson spent most of his time last season at center, but also played some at both forward positions. The ability to play center will go a long way at training camp, especially on a team that lacks depth at the position.

As Wilson battles for a roster spot, it will likely be as a backup center or power forward on the depth chart. He’s got 142 starts under his belt and is no stranger to what it takes to make an impact at the NBA level.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

DJ Wilson
News

Thunder Training Camp Profiles: DJ Wilson

10 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 12.56.37 PM
News

Thunder Tracker: Keeping Up With Offseason Moves

10 hours ago
Lu Dort, Mark Daigneault, Thunder
News

Head Coach Mark Daigneault Praised by Team at Thunder Media Day

12 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Despite Contract Extension, OKC's Gilgeous-Alexander Still Focused on Improving Every Day

20 hours ago
Darius Bazley, OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets
News

Thunder's Darius Bazely Talks Offseason, Defensive Ambition

Sep 28, 2021
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander Staying Locked In Following Max Extension

Sep 27, 2021
Lu Dort, John Wall, OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets
News

Mark Daigneault on Dort: 'Lu is Someone Who Helps Us Stick Our Chest Out As A Team'

Sep 27, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 12.56.37 PM
News

Josh Giddey Keen on Soaking Up Training Camp Experience in OKC

Sep 27, 2021