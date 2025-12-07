OKC Thunder Without Three Starters vs. Jazz

Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Utah Jazz, more undermanned than they've been all season.

Oklahoma City is off to a 22-1 start — one of just four teams to do so all-time — despite dealing with a host of injuries this year. Head coach Mark Daigneault and co. have employed a "next man up" mentality this season, and with one of the best rosters in basketball, it's worked so far.

OKC has already faced off against the Jazz once this season, and while the first half of play was close, the Thunder eventually cruised to a 144-112 win.

Here are the injury reports for both Oklahoma City and Utah ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Branden Carlson — Available: Nasal Fracture

Alex Caruso — Out: Right quad

Luguentz Dort — Out: Right adductor strain

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Out: Left elbow

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus

Isaiah Joe — Out: Left knee

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Chris Youngblood — Probable: G League

Utah Jazz injuries:

Elijah Harkless — Out: G League

Walker Kessler — Out: Left shoulder

Lauri Markkanen — Questionable: Illness

Georges Niang — Out: Left foot

John Tonje — Out: G League

The Thunder continue to deal with a lengthy list of injuries, most notably with reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being added to the list.

Miraculously, the Finals MVP has yet again added to his arsenal, shooting a career high from the field and from three, while averaging his lowest turnovers since his debut season in LA. He was added to the Thunder’s injury report with elbow bursitis, and will miss the team’s bout with Utah. On the season, he’s averaging 32.8 points, 6.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

OKC will also be missing two other starters in Luguentz Dort, who is dealing with an adductor strain, as well as center Isaiah Hartenstein, who has a soleus strain and will be re-evaluated in about a week’s time.

In addition to losing three starters tonight, the Thunder will be without a top bench impactor in Alex Caruso, and its top shooter in Isaiah Joe.

The Jazz are on the opposite end of the injury spectrum, aside from starting center Walker Kessler, who is out for the season due to a shoulder injury. Two of the team’s three other injury designations are G League assignments.

Star Lauri Markkanen was a late addition to the report, with a "questionable" designation due to illness.

The Thunder and Jazz tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT.