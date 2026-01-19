Three Takeaways From OKC Thunder's Dominant Win over Cavaliers

On a Martin Luther King Jr. Day mid-day matchup, the Oklahoma City Thunder throttled the Cleveland Cavaliers, 136-104, Monday at Rocket Arena. The Thunder used a 45-point fourth quarter to pull away with a dominant win.

The Thunder improved to 36-8 on the season after the win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied his 30th 30-point game this season, scoring exactly 30 on 12-of-20 shooting. Chet Holmgren added 28 points of his own as the Thunder shot a blistering 48.9% from three-point range.

Here are three takeaways from OKC's win.

Jan 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

1. Second Period Barrage

The Cavaliers brought the game within five points with three minutes remaining in the first half, but a one-minute 12-2 run allowed the Thunder to take control of the game immediately.

The run let the Thunder enter their halftime locker room with a 15-point advantage, 66-51. OKC won the second quarter by 10 points.

The run was powered by phenomenal three-point shooting, especially from Isaiah Joe and Luguentz Dort. Dort scored 11 points in the second quarter, with five being in the run, and Joe scored nine points in the period, with three being in the run.

The team shot 5-of-9, 53.8%, from three-point range in the second quarter. OKC held Cleveland to 22.2% shooting from long range, a perfect formula to win big.

The Thunder would continue to push the pace the rest of the game, winning by a wide margin.

Jan 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) walks down the court during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. Isaiah Joe Lights Up Rocket Arena

In the absence of Jalen Williams, the Thunder needed a scorer to fill his shoes. Isaiah Joe did just that.

The former Arkansas Razorback drilled shots across the perimeter, scoring 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, while hitting four triples on seven attempts. Joe was instrumental in the second quarter, scoring nine points from three triples.

The Thunder need their sharpshooter to continue to play like this the rest of the way. When Joe's shooting is unlocked, the Thunder's spacing issues evaporate.

Jan 15, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) shoots the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

3. Lu Dort Contributes in All Factors

Luguentz Dort had one of his best games of the season Monday afternoon, shooting 6-of-7 from the floor and 5-of-6 from three, scoring 18 points on the day. Dort also had a phenomenal day on the defensive end, holding his matchup, Donovan Mitchell, to just 19 points on 5-of-18 shooting.

Dort got the team going in the second quarter, scoring 11 points and opened the second half with a steal that led to a Chet Holmgren dunk to continue the momentum.

Dort entered the game shooting 32.8% from deep, but if he can return to his form from his past two seasons, the Thunder offense can boom.