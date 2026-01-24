OKC Thunder Announce Starting Lineup For Finals Rematch vs. Pacers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers to tip-off a three game home stand. This NBA Finals rematch has lost some luster due to the injuries for both sides. Of course, in the first quarter of Game 7, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a torn Achilles which has ruled him out for the entire season. Indiana also lost Myles Turner this offseason to the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency. For this tilt, the Pacers are also without Obi Toppin and Benn Mathurin.

Meanwhile, the Bricktown Ballers have been bit by the injury bug yet again. Down two staple starters as Jalen Williams nurses a Hamstring strain and Isaiah Hartenstein deals with a right soleus strain, the Thunder will also miss defensive-ace Alex Caruso, bench bucket getter Aaron Wiggins and back up point guard Ajay Mitchell who has been a key to this season's success for OKC.

This takes away a pair of staple starters and spot starters for Mark Daigneault to deploy in Oklahoma City's starting five. Usually down the Santa Clara product and their starting big man, Daigneault slides Cason Wallace into the first five and he is paired with Wiggins or Mitchell. Now, the Thunder had to find a new combination to toss out against these Indiana Pacers.

Tonight's game is part of a soften stretch of the Thunder's schedule. Having already beat the Bucks Wednesday, they take on the Pacers, Raptors and Pelicans in their next three all at home before things get tough again for Oklahoma City leading into the All Star Break.

Despite the injuries for both sides, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in a position to get a win, building on their momentum of winning seven of their last eight games. Whereas Indiana is hoping to snap a three game skid as they post a lowly 10-35 record in an expected down year given the adversity the reigning Eastern Conference champions have faced.

30 minutes before tip off the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers announced their starting lineups.

Oct 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Starting Lineups

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Isaiah Joe, F

Lu Dort, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup

Andrew Nembhard, G

Johnny Furphy, G

Aaron Nesmith, F

Pascal Siakam, F

Jarace Walker, C

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game as well as the entire season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.