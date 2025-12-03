Anthony Edwards just did something the NBA hasn't seen since prime Kobe

Anthony Edwards is in the midst of the most prolific scoring stretch of his NBA career thus far. The Timberwolves' superstar put up a season-high 44 points in an overtime win over the Pelicans on Tuesday night, which marked his sixth straight game with at least 30 points. That ties Kevin Love (in February 2014) for the longest such streak in franchise history.

That's just one of many noteworthy nuggets from Edwards' recent scoring bonanza, in which he's put up 230 points (38.3 per game) on 56 percent shooting — and 48 percent from long range — over the last six contests. It's also the most points in a six-game stretch in Wolves history, breaking Edwards' own record (224) from last season, and the most points in a six-game stretch by any NBA player so far this season.

But the best stat of all has to do with how much of Edwards' production in this span has come after halftime during this six-game run. 150 of his 230 points have come in the second half and a couple overtime periods. After halftime, he's gone 51 of 84 from the floor (61 percent), 21 of 36 from deep (58 percent), and 27 of 35 at the free-throw line (77 percent).

The folks at OptaSTATS unearthed a gem: The last player with 150+ points, 50+ field goals, and 25+ free throws after halftime in a six-game span was Kobe Bryant in March 2007. That was right in the heart of Kobe's prime, during the season when he won his second consecutive scoring title. And that came during a stretch where Bryant scored 50+ points in four straight games.

Over his last 6 games, the @Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards has:



scored 150+ points

made 50+ field goals

made 25+ free throws



...just in the 2nd half & OT.



The last NBA player to put up those numbers after halftime over a 6-game span was Kobe Bryant from March 16-27, 2007. pic.twitter.com/fs0wB5miUE — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) December 3, 2025

Even if the numbers are admittedly a bit cherry-picked, it's pretty incredible to see that Edwards just did something the NBA hasn't seen since prime Kobe.

Edwards has made a bit of a habit of starting somewhat slow and then absolutely coming alive in the third quarter. And in a very encouraging development, he seems to have taken a new leap as a clutch-time scorer this year after previously struggling a bit in that department.

Outside of a couple hiccups, Edwards has been sensational in the clutch so far this season. In just those situations (the final five minutes of games within five points), he's second in the NBA in points per game, first in field-goal percentage, and second in three-point percentage. And he did it again on Tuesday night by playing the entire second half and OT and refusing to let the Timberwolves lose in New Orleans.

At 24 years old, Ant's leap to MVP contention appears to be happening right before our eyes.

Antony Edwards' clutch numbers this season...



PPG -- 5.9 (#2)

FG% -- 68.2% (#1)

3PT% -- 55.6% (#2) pic.twitter.com/PgcP6z6pah — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) December 3, 2025

Anthony Edwards told the coaching staff that he did not want to come out for his normal rest at the start of the fourth. Played the entire second half and OT. Wolves probably shouldn't have needed it, but Ant delivering in a critical moment is what faces of the franchise do. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 3, 2025

ANTHONY EDWARDS' ELITE SCORING RUN CONTINUES!



🐜 44 PTS

🐜 5 REB

🐜 4 AST

🐜 6 3PM



His 6th consecutive 30+ PT game leads Minnesota to their 3rd straight win. pic.twitter.com/ytAwmx4P3R — NBA (@NBA) December 3, 2025

