Timberwolves vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 13

The Milwaukee Bucks have a quick stop at home between road trips as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

The Bucks alternated wins and losses on their four-game road trip out west to move to 11-8 away as opposed to 15-6 at home.

Minnesota has won five of its last six games, including a one-point win over the Spurs on Sunday. The Timberwolves won the first meeting of the season 103-100 last month in Minnesota.

However, they’ll be without Anthony Edwards tonight as he nurses a foot injury.

The oddsmakers have the Bucks as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves +3.5 (-112)

Bucks -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Timberwolves: +124

Bucks: -148

Total

226.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Timberwolves vs. Bucks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 13

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): FDSN NO, FDSN WI

Timberwolves record: 26-14

Bucks record: 17-22

Timberwolves vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards – out

Enrique Freeman – out

Rudy Gobert – out

Terrence Shannon Jr. – out

Rocco Zikarsky – out

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – out

Pete Nance – out

Taurean Prince – out

Myles Turner – questionable

Timberwolves vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets

Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Kevin Porter Jr. started the season hot from beyond the arc. He made 29 of 60 threes (48.3%) in his first 11 games, but has gone cold since then. The Bucks guard is just 7 for 38 (18.4%) from deep since Christmas, and he hasn’t made multiple threes in any of those nine games.

Minnesota is in the top half of the league in terms of three-point percentage allowed at 35.3%, and top 10 with 12.4 threes against per game. I’ll continue to fade Porter Jr. until he proves otherwise.

Timberwolves vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

Anthony Edwards is a big loss for the Timberwolves, so we could see Minnesota struggle on the offensive end of the floor tonight in Milwaukee. That’s just fine for Milwaukee, as the Bucks have tended to play lower-scoring games this season.

The Bucks are 24-15 to the under overall, including 10-8 at home. There were only 203 points in the first meeting last month, and now the total is up to 226.5? Give me the under.

Pick: Under 226.5 (-108)

