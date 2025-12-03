Anthony Edwards’ season-high lifts Wolves to OT win over Pelicans

The Timberwolves entered Tuesday night's game against New Orleans as 12.5-point betting favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Minnesota needed an extra period to squeak by the three-win Pelicans by a score of 149-142.

The Wolves hit the road after two straight wins at the Target Center over the Celtics and Spurs. Their first game in New Orleans seemed like a great opportunity to add a third straight win against a Pelicans team that had only one win in their last 13 games, and star forward Zion Williamson was also ruled out indefinitely before Tuesday's game.

Minnesota came out a bit sluggish, and it trailed by as many as 13 points in the third quarter. New Orleans had much more energy, but the Wolves began to eventually turn things on.

Anthony Edwards topped 30 points for the sixth straight game, which matches the longest streak in franchise history. His 30 points in the second-half along were a career-best mark, and he hit a layup with 2.3 seconds left to send it to overtime. He played the entire second half, but he had enough energy in the five extra minutes to carry Minnesota to a 149-142 win.

TIED CAREER-HIGH 30 POINTS IN THE SECOND HALF. pic.twitter.com/Pxij7iQ3gF — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 3, 2025

He finished the game with 44 points, which topped his previous season-high of 43 points last week against the Kings. He finished 16 of 30 from the field and 6 of 13 from three in 44 minutes.

Julius Randle was trending towards one of his least effective games from an offensive perspective, but he came up big late in the game and finished with 16 points. Rudy Gobert also had a season-high 26 points on 9 of 10 shooting from the field.

The Pelicans' young core of Trey Murphy III, Derik Queen, Jeremiah Fears and Saddiq Bey all had more than 20 points, but Minnesota leaned on its experience down the stretch.

The Wolves have been favored by 10 or more points in eight games so far this season. Their only loss came in double-overtime as 10.5-point favorites against the Kings on the road last Monday, and they avoided another disaster on Tuesday night.

Now 13-8, the Timberwolves will have Wednesday off before playing the Pelicans again on Thursday night in New Orleans. That game will tip off at 7 p.m. CT.

