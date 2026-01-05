Rudy Gobert's defensive greatness should not be taken for granted

Where would the Timberwolves be without Rudy Gobert?

It's a fair question to ask. The Wolves are a completely different team this season when Gobert is on the court versus when he's on the bench. The numbers are striking. And really, it's hard to think of any reasons — other than voter fatigue and narratives — why he shouldn't be considered one of the favorites to win his fifth Defensive Player of the Year award.

Gobert currently sits in fourth in DPOY odds at +1500, well behind favorite Chet Holmgren (-195). His odds have improved massively in just the last couple weeks while he's been playing some of the best basketball of his 13-year career.

Through 36 games this season, Gobert is averaging 11.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks. But the box score stats don't tell the story of his impact, particularly on the defensive end of the floor.

With Gobert on the floor, in non-garbage time minutes, the Wolves have a 118 offensive rating and a 107.9 defensive rating. That D-rating would rank second in the NBA behind only the Thunder. With Gobert off the floor in non-garbage time minutes, the Wolves have a 119.7 offensive rating and a 124 defensive rating. The worst D-rating in the league so far belongs to the Utah Jazz at 121.6. Minnesota's offense is very slightly better without Gobert, but the defense absolutely craters.

Rudy Gobert's updates on his monstrous defensive season: Minnesota is the 2nd defense w/ him, 30th w/o, teams are shooting -7.5% TS w/ him, -5.2% eFG% (97th percentile), grabbing -4.4% offensive rebounds (99th) and going way less to the FT line (-11.9 FT rate, 100th) pic.twitter.com/96rj7BcwdG — Francesco Semprucci (@fra_sempru) January 4, 2026

Gobert deserves a lot of credit for that statistic because of how elite he still is on the defensive end of the floor. More than the shots he blocks, his impact can be found in the shots he alters or prevents entirely. His timing and positioning, honed over more than a decade in the league, is top-notch. He's also a strong rebounder.

It's also worth noting that the Wolves' disastrous numbers with Gobert off the floor have a lot to do with how poorly the frontcourt pairing of Julius Randle and Naz Reid works on defense. Adding another true center — or giving rookie Joan Beringer an opportunity — has to be a priority for Minnesota over the next month.

In Sunday's easy Timberwolves win over the Wizards, Gobert put up 18 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 blocks in just 29 minutes. He was a team-high +32 in a 141-115 win where most of the Wolves' starters rested for the entire fourth quarter. Anthony Edwards' efficient 35 points were big, but Gobert was arguably the main reason the Wizards weren't even competitive.

Rudy Gobert 18 PTS, 14 REB, 4 BLK, 8/10 FG, 2/2 FT, 1 TO, 82.7% TS vs Wizards https://t.co/BtA6joJyE9 pic.twitter.com/9Wo6CVtIir — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) January 5, 2026

At 33 years old, Gobert is clearly still one of the best, most impactful defenders in the NBA. His recent production shouldn't be taken for granted, and he's a big reason why the Wolves are in the mix for a top-three seed in the West.

