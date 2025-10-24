Blazers To Be Without 3 Players vs Warriors
The Portland Trail Blazers will be without three players for their match against the Golden State Warriors.
The Blazers have ruled out Scoot Henderson, Damian Lillard and Robert Williams III for Friday's match.
The Blazers' two guards, Henderson and Lillard, are ruled out with a left hamstring tear and a left Achilles tendon recovery, respectively.
Henderson has not made his 2025-26 season debut due to the injury. It will be the second consecutive game he will miss as he continues to deal with the hamstring issue that will keep him out for another handful of weeks.
The soon-to-be third-year guard sustained the injury during an offseason workout, and the timeline for a return will likely keep him out for another few weeks. In the meantime, the Blazers will lean on Jrue Holiday and Shaedon Sharpe in the backcourt.
As for Lillard, he will be out for the entire season as he continues to recover from his torn Achilles. The 35-year-old guard suffered the injury last season during the first round of the playoffs as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Lillard signed with the Blazers in the summer after two years away from the team.
As for Williams, he is ruled out for Friday's contests with a knee injury. He continues to rehab from arthroscopic knee surgery that he underwent before the end of the 2024-25 season.
The 27-year-old was cleared for contact a few days ago. It was a significant step in the right direction for Williams, who has suffered major injuries and lengthy recoveries throughout his career.
The Blazers' big man's next chance to suit up will be on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Roberts will soon enter his third season in Portland. He has played in only 26 games over the last two seasons.
