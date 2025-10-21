Blazers Make Major Contract Decisions on 3 Key Players Ahead of Season
The Portland Trail Blazers have taken care of some critical business prior to the official start of the new 2025-26 NBA season, which tips off tonight elsewhere but begins for Portland at the Moda Center against the mighty Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.
More news: Blazers Forward Predicted to Be In Contention For Major End of Season Award
Per Joe Freeman of The Oregonian, Portland has exercised its team options on the 2026-27 season for third-year pros Scoot Henderson and Kris Murray and second-year center Donovan Clingan.
Henderson and Murray were both selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, along with wing Rayan Rupert and freshly-extended All-Defensive Team power forward Toumani Camara.
Selected with the No. 3 pick after two seasons of pro seasoning with the now-defunct G League Ignite, Henderson was expected to emerge as Portland's heir apparent to nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.
Instead, Lillard is back in the fold and the Trail Blazers traded former starting point guard Anfernee Simons to acquire six-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday this summer.
More news: Former NBA Guard Responds to Possible 'Adidas Curse' Causing Damian Lillard's Achilles Tear
Clearly, Portland general manager Joe Cronin is hedging his bets on Henderson's upside. Still Cronin wants to retain Henderson through the fourth and final year of his extant deal.
Henderson's defense has been the biggest issue, but his offense has also been a bit spotty. He's averaging 13.3 points on .401/.340/.793 shooting splits, 5.2 dimes, 3.1 boards, and 0.9 swipes across his 128 career games for Portland (42 starts).
Developing Talent for Portland
Murray, 25, was selected with the No. 23 pick in the same draft. He hasn't quite popped for Portland, yet, but he has at least carved out a bench role for head coach Chauncey Billups. Last year, he averaged 15.1 minutes a night in 69 games (six starts) off the Trail Blazers' bench.
Last summer, the Trail Blazers selected Clingan with the No. 7 pick out of the University of Connecticut, where he won two NCAA championships. The 7-foot-2 big man enjoyed an encouraging debut season.
In 67 healthy bouts for the 36-46 Trail Blazers, Clingan averaged 6.5 points on 53.9 percent shooting from the floor and 59.6 percent shooting from the foul line, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.1 assists and 0.5 steals a night.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.