Draymond Green Praises Jonathan Kuminga’s Attitude Following Trade Demand

After a tense contract negotiation with the Warriors last summer, Jonathan Kuminga has officially demanded a trade away from the franchise that drafted him, according to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Due to the two-year, $47 million contract Kuminga signed during the offseason, he was unable to be traded until Jan. 15. With that deadline now passed, the 23-year-old has made it known that he wants to be dealt. He hasn't played significant minutes in over a month, and is out of Steve Kerr’s rotation, which is nothing new. Kuminga’s role has fluctuated significantly throughout his five years in Golden State.

Veteran teammate Draymond Green praised Kuminga’s work ethic and demeanor amid a tough situation between franchise and player.

“He’s dealing with it better than probably I would,” Green said with a laugh on Prime Video’s Nightcap. “The way he’s dealt with this at 23 years old, I tip my hat to him because he’s stayed engaged, he’s in here working out every day, his attitude is the same every day. He comes in with a smile ... he’s almost talking too much on the bench! And that is a compliment in itself."

Green says that Kuminga’s attitude amid an uncertain situation in Golden State will serve him well for the rest of his career and beyond.

“When you are 23 years old, you sign a big contract with the team that drafted you ... things are looking up, and then it doesn’t, how do you respond to that and how do you react? And the way he’s reacted in response to this will not only carry [him through] the rest of his basketball career, but his demeanor will carry through the rest of his life well, because he's been incredible. I tip my hat to him.”

In 18 games this season, Kuminga has averaged 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds on 43.1% shooting. In 276 career games with the Warriors, he’s posted 12.5 points per game on 50.2% shooting.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated