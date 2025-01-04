Andrew Wiggins' Injury Status for Warriors vs Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies today in game three of their four-game series. Both teams have won one game so far, with the Grizzlies winning the most recent game by a large margin, 144-93. The Warriors starters in the game never got themselves out of first gear, minus Andrew Wiggins.
Wiggins was able to total 19 points and 3 rebounds while shooting 55/80/100 splits from the field, in 21 minutes of action. The rest of the starters combined for nine points, including two points from Steph Curry, who went 0-7 from the field.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, they are already down Steph Curry ahead of today's game, and Andrew Wiggins has also been listed on the injury report.
Wiggins is currently listed as probable as he is dealing with right hamstring tightness. The probable listing means Wiggins is expected to play.
So far this season, Wiggins has averaged 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 45/40/79 shooting splits.
If Wiggins suits up for tonight's game, fans can expect to see him step up his level of production in the absence of Steph Curry. Needless to say, the Warriors will need Wiggins and the rest of the team to rise to occasion and pull together a win against 2nd seed Grizzlies.
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will face off tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST.
