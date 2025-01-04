NBA Fans React to Steph Curry Injury News Before Grizzlies-Warriors
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry had one of his best games of the season on Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Finishing with 30 points, Curry made all eight of his three-point attempts. The Warriors defeated Philadelphia 139-105 to improve to 17-16 on the season.
Curry entered that contest questionable on the injury report with a right thumb sprain, but played through it and clearly had no issues shooting. It had previously been bilateral knee issues landing Curry on the injury report, and that is again what he is dealing with ahead of Saturday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Warriors have released their injury report for Saturday night, and Curry has been ruled out due to bilateral knee injury management.
This is the front end of a back-to-back for the Warriors, as they will host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Curry sat out on December 27 against the LA Clippers with bilateral knee injury management, a game that was also the front end of a back-to-back.
NBA fans have been reacting to the news of Curry's absence on X.
"Back to back i think," a fan noted.
"Pain," a Warriors fan replied.
"Rest King," a fan added.
"NOOOOOOO," another fan wrote.
As the Warriors try to preserve Curry’s health throughout the season, it seems he will not be cleared to play on consecutive nights.
The challenge for Golden State will be finding ways to win while also preserving Curry’s health. Without the margin for error they had during the peak of their dynasty, the Warriors need every win they can get.
