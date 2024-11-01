Inside The Warriors

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

The Golden State Warriors reportedly have trade interest in Jimmy Butler.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green interviews Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
It was well-documented this summer that the Golden State Warriors attempted to trade for Paul George and Lauri Markkanen. This attempt to land Steph Curry an established co-star failed, as Golden State was reportedly unwilling to deal Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski.

Sam Amick of The Athletic mentioned on The TK Show during the offseason that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is a player the Warriors have shown interest in.

“A couple guys who come to mind, Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer,” Amick said in September. "Didn’t get an extension done. The Warriors, as you know, have interest there and I think probably made a couple calls during the summer.”

Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the first quarter at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Amick has since given a new update on the Butler-Warriors dynamic in an article for The Athletic.

Via Amick: "Yet while rival executives believe the Warriors are more willing than ever to include Kuminga in a trade of significant magnitude, the fact remains that they’re setting their sights very high in terms of possible targets. One name to monitor is Jimmy Butler, the 35-year-old Miami Heat star who league sources say drew interest from the Warriors during the offseason and who did not come to terms on an extension. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent next summer."

Golden State’s unwillingness to deal Kuminga over the summer was one of the biggest reasons they were unsuccessful in their pursuit of an established star. Having now failed to reach a contract extension with the 22-year-old forward, it seems the Warriors are more open to trading him.

As Amick reported, the Warriors have already shown interest in Butler. The difference now, is they may be willing to deal Kuminga in order to acquire a player of Butler's caliber.

