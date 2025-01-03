New Report on Potential Andrew Wiggins for Jimmy Butler Trade
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has made it clear he wants to be traded. The six-time NBA All-Star has been involved in trade rumors for several weeks, but has now officially indicated he no longer wants to be in Miami.
The Golden State Warriors have been among the teams most heavily linked to Butler, but the logistics of a potential deal remain complicated. One of the biggest challenges for Golden State would be matching Butler’s salary, which would almost certainly require parting ways with Andrew Wiggins.
A new report revealed the latest on Golden State’s willingness to move Wiggins for Butler.
Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Golden State is less eager to move Wiggins than they once were.
Vie Siegel: “However, the Warriors are not as eager to move Andrew Wiggins as they once were, sources said. The former first-overall pick would need to be the centerpiece of any deal for Butler since Golden State is hard-capped at the first apron.”
Wiggins has had a solid season, averaging 16.4 points while knocking down 40.3 percent of his three-point attempts. Also appearing in 29 of Golden State’s 33 games, Wiggins has been mostly available this season.
Despite the possibility of losing Butler in free agency, Miami seemingly does not feel pressured into moving the star forward. As several reports have indicated, the financial flexibility this offseason could be worth more to Miami than what teams around the league are offering at this point.
