Ayesha Curry Reveals Surprising Untold Steph Curry Goal

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry did not always want to be an NBA superstar

February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and wife Ayesha Curry (right) during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
When NBA fans think of Steph Curry, almost everyone unanimously thinks of the greatest shooter of all time. While Curry may have had goals of becoming an NBA superstar, his wife Ayesha revealed that his initial goal may have been something much different.

During an episode of Ayesha's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she revealed that her husband's original goal was to be something else in the realm of basketball.

"I didn't know that he was going to end up playing basketball. He said he wanted to be a high school basketball coach," Ayesha admitted.

Even more surprisingly, Ayesha admitted that she wasn't aware of Steph Curry's ability as a basketball player while he was in high school.

"Apparently, he was, but I genuinely didn't pay attention to that," Ayesha said. "I grew up in such an art-driven family that sports outside of Doug Flutie, playing for the Buffalo Bills, it just wasn't a thing in my house."

Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ayesha Curry arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As Ayesha and Steph's relationship grew, so did Steph's superstardom in the world of basketball. It was something that his wife wasn't expecting, and additionally, she wasn't a fan of the spotlight.

"It's a double-edged sword because parts of it have afforded me doors to be opened," Ayesha said. "I obviously have to walk through them and put in the work to stay in the room. But that would be the elephant in the room. I'm grateful for that side of things, but on the flipside, I, in the beginning, I hated it so much. I did not sign up for that."

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) arrives before game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

How Long Have Steph and Ayesha Curry Been Together?

The Curry couple initially met as teenagers in 2003. Steph was only 15, and Ayesha was 14. In 2008, they reconnected and then shortly married one another in 2011. To put that into perspective, Steph Curry was a part of the 2009 NBA Draft, and his wife Ayesha, knew him six years before that. It's wild to believe, but all the dates add up with Ayesha's story.

February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and wife Ayesha Curry (right) during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Fortunately for both NBA and Golden State Warriors fans, Steph Curry's initial dream didn't come true. He didn't become a high school basketball coach, but he became one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game of basketball.

