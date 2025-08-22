Warriors Interested in Six-Year NBA Veteran Free Agent
Look around the Western Conference, and it is clear that teams are loading up to dethrone the now NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
Gone are the days of trying to emulate the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, or Golden State Warriors.
Now, teams like the Nuggets, Clippers, Lakers, and Houston Rockets are stacking their rosters to provide quality depth to match the Thunder.
The Warriors have not done much to join that group.
Gone by the wayside are the top centers on the free agent market, and most perimeter two-way players have either been signed or traded for, so where does that leave Golden State?
The Warriors Have To Start Making Moves
Sure, Stephen Curry is still playing like he is in his prime, and the Warriors did make a blockbuster move to bring in Jimmy Butler, but depth matters in the NBA in 2025, and Golden State has not done much to improve that aspect of their roster.
A bench unit of Buddy Hield, Taran Armstrong, Moses Moody, Gui Santos, and Trayce Jackson-Davis, with Jonathan Kuminga's status in the air, is not good enough to compete in the gauntlet that is the Western Conference.
New-Reported Interest In Veteran Depth
A new report from "The People's Insider" writer Jake Fischer revealed that the Warriors are now shifting their focus to some end-of-the-bench players to help with their depth.
"We've reported previously that Seth Curry and Malcolm Brogdon are candidates for a Warriors roster spot after Kuminga's situation is resolved and the above three signings are completed," Fischer wrote.
He continued, "Another name on the Warriors' list of bench targets, sources say, is Cody Martin. The veteran swingman has received interest from numerous playoff teams this summer but is said to be waiting to see whether an opportunity with Golden State proves to be his most attractive option ... or if it's better to let the season start and see what opportunities arise after training camps begin."
How Can These Players Help?
These names will not jump off the screen on first look, but players like Brogdon, Seth Curry, and Cody Martin can certainly help more than an unproven younger player.
Martin, in particular, played in 53 games with the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns, averaging 6.8 points per game.
He is a strong, versatile defender and can play within a system like the Warriors, but he only shot 28.5 percent from three-point range, which is crucial for getting quality minutes around Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green.
These names most likely won't get the Warriors over the hump, but it is at least worth a shot.
Related Articles
Warriors Linked to LeBron James Trade Amid Jonathan Kuminga Uncertainty
Golden State Warriors Could Lose Playoff Fan Favorite
Steph Curry Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Motivation with Warriors