Golden State Warriors Could Lose Playoff Fan Favorite
The Golden State Warriors have yet to officially do anything in free agency as they try to solve the Jonathan Kuminga restricted free agency dilemma, despite the negotiation period opening nearly two months ago.
Golden State has offered Kuminga a two-year, $45 million deal, but he is firm on wanting at least $30 million annually, a number he will not be getting from the Warriors. But until they figure that out, even if it's him accepting his qualifying offer, there are some other forgotten players who may or may not be back with the team.
Pat Spencer is one of six players from last year's team who remain free agents, along with Kuminga, Kevin Knox, Taran Armstrong, Gary Payton II, and Braxton Key. Spencer could've been a restricted free agent, but the Warriors decided not to extend him a qualifying offer.
For those that remember, Spencer went from a college lacrosse star before rising his way up from Europe to the NBA G-League and then latching onto the Warriors in the 2023-24 season. He only appeared in a few games that first season, but he got into 30 regular-season games this season.
Spencer really made a name for himself in the playoffs, scoring 11 points on 5/7 shooting in each of the first two games of the first round series against the Houston Rockets. The bigger issue is that he's already 29 and likely has a limited ceiling as an NBA player. If the Warriors still have some open roster spots after their moves, maybe they will consider it, but it seems unlikely.
Golden State Warriors' Free Agency Plans
The Warriors won't do anything in free agency until Jonathan Kuminga's restricted situation is solved. That much has been made clear. But what do the Warriors have planned once that has been decided?
They've been connected with a few notable players that remain free agents: Al Horford, Gary Payton II, De'Anthony Melton, and Malcolm Brogdon. It seems that they're aware of the Kuminga situation and are willing to wait for now, but would they be willing to wait if the saga stretches into September?
That remains to be seen, but a plan is still in place for the Warriors to avoid heading into camp with only nine players.
