Warriors Linked to LeBron James Trade Amid Jonathan Kuminga Uncertainty
The Golden State Warriors made a splash at the 2025 NBA trade deadline, acquiring six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler to build a big three of him, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green. With such an old core group, the Warriors' championship window is much smaller than they would hope, but there is a way to capitalize on it.
This offseason, the Warriors have been utterly disappointing, as they are the only team in the league that has yet to make a roster addition through free agency or trade.
The Warriors are stuck in an unfavorable position with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, and there are very few resolutions that are in Golden State's favor.
Jonathan Kuminga's options
Kuminga and the Warriors are stuck with a few options, and since a sign-and-trade seems to be off the table, the two sides will ultimately have to agree on a new contract. Of course, however, Kuminga has some leverage over the Warriors, as he is threatening to take the qualifying offer, which would make him untradeable and put him in unrestricted free agency next summer.
The Warriors' top contract offer so far is a two-year deal worth $45 million, but Kuminga is not willing to take that. However, if he does take their two-year offer, the Warriors could have something big in store.
Warriors could trade for... LeBron James?
NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Warriors have continued to show interest in LeBron James, and using Kuminga as trade bait could help them land the Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward.
"Who would the Warriors potentially pursue in trades if Kuminga were to relent and take their two-year offer? As long as LeBron James' future in Los Angeles remains uncertain, Golden State will undoubtedly be mentioned as a potential James suitor," Fischer wrote. "I'm told that the Warriors have called the Lakers on multiple occasions over the past 18 months to see whether there is any trade pathway to pairing James with Stephen Curry."
The Warriors pairing Curry and James, the two greatest players of their generation, would be incredible fan service and would certainly help Golden State make the most of their small championship window.
Of course, for this LeBron-to-Warriors scenario to even have life, Golden State needs to focus on resigning Kuminga.