Draymond Green Issues Challenge to LeBron James
Among the hottest ideas surrounding ways to innovate the NBA All-Star Game is the fan-favorite idea of some of the best players in the world matching up against one another in a high-stakes one-on-one tournament.
While it's a concept that hasn't materialized yet in the league, the hypothetical question of who would win such a set of games has revolved around NBA conversations for some time now.
When asking Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for his take on the matter, he kept expectations realistic.
"I definitely wouldn't win that," Green joked before a pause.
Then after some thinking, Green kept things simple with a one word answer: "Bron," alluding to LeBron James.
It'd be hard to pick against LeBron in such a tournament, and Green seemingly agrees. His elite positional size, scoring ability, and versatility could prove to be a defensive nightmare for whoever was to go against him –– even at the ripe age of 40 years old.
There's some other opposing names in the mix who could pose a good fight against LeBron. Perhaps even the Warriors' own Stephen Curry could be a strong matchup. Draymond himself wouldn't pose much of a threat, and even he'd tell you that.
Will the NBA ever implement a one-on-one tournament to shake up All-Star Weekend? You might not want to hold your breath on it. Regardless, it's a fun concept to ponder especially as we roll into the festivities over the coming days in San Francisco.
