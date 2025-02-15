NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Instagram Post
There's one word that has followed Jimmy Butler throughout his trade saga with the Golden State Warriors: joy.
Butler claimed that he lost his joy in Miami, but based on what fans have seen of him in Golden State, that joy seems to be back. Especially, after all the Instagram posts Butler has been consistently posting throughout his four games with the Golden State Warriors.
The new Warriors forward posted a series of images with his new teammates, which surprisingly received very polarizing reactions.
While Warriors fans were excited to see Butler embrace his new team, Miami Heat fans were upset that he hadn't given a goodbye post to his old team yet.
"Bro stop posting unless its a goodbye post for us," wrote one Miami Heat fan.
"I know you don't miss Miami but the fans miss you," another Heat fan wrote.
"Stephs smile is priceless. Jimmy really brought joy to the warriors agin," wrote one Warriors fan.
"As a miami fan I love to see jimmy enjoying the warriors," said a joyous Heat fan.
It seems that the more Butler posts about his time with the Warriors and doesn't post a goodbye post to the Heat, the more polarizing his responses will be. The harsh reality is that Butler joined the Warriors over a week ago, and that goodbye post isn't coming for the Heat fans.
