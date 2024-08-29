Former Warriors Champion Reveals Truth About Playing With LeBron James, Steph Curry
Playing with Steph Curry on the Warriors and LeBron James on the Lakers might be incredibly fun, but it also comes with intense pressure. No one knows that better than Quinn Cook, who won a championship with both players.
During an episode of the Jefe Island podcast, Cook revealed the differences in playing with both LeBron James and Steph Curry. In terms of playing for the Lakers specifically, that brings its own level of pressure.
"There's the good and the bad, but more good," Cook said. "He brings that level of greatness out of you, but I'm saying this to say this, especially in LA, their fans are diehard bro. They examine everything and take it so seriously."
When it comes to playing with LeBron James, there is always a constant feeling of getting traded after a bad game. That level of pressure is something that Cook felt often.
"Obviously, LeBron, like, the pressure that, you know, being his teammate, like, if you miss two shots in a row, like, you’re going to be on first take tomorrow," Cook said. "You know, saying that you need to be traded, he’s not good, blah, blah, blah. You got the pressure. Just every game is just, you know, that’s what LeBron brings."
On the other side, Cook played with the Golden State Warriors during their final year with Kevin Durant in 2019. No team in the NBA was more scrutinized than them at that point, and it was an even greater amount of pressure for Cook.
"That second year in Golden State, when we got DeMarcus, it was just so closely scrutinized," Cook said. "They had went to four straight finals. You remember when Draymond and Kevin [Durant] got into their thing, so everyday it was a new narrative, it was a new topic, it was this and that. That season, the pressure, that was the most pressure season I've ever been a part of for sure."
Very few players in the NBA have the unique perspective Quinn Cook has when it comes to playing with Steph Curry and LeBron James. Each player brings their own set of pressure, especially with the different cities that they play in. While Cook may no longer be playing in the NBA, he can say he won a championship with two of the all-time greats.
