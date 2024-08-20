Golden State Warriors Free Agent Announces Decision to Leave NBA
The Golden State Warriors signed 6-foot-8 F/C Usman Garuba to a two-way contract before the start of last season. Carrying an open roster spot for most of last year, Golden State eventually converted Garuba to a standard contract before the season ended.
While he spent most of last season in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Garuba appeared in six NBA games for Golden State. In his six NBA appearances, Garuba tallied three points, seven rebounds, and three blocks in 18 total minutes played.
Garuba's last NBA appearance came in Golden State's 2023-24 season finale against the Utah Jazz.
An NBA free agent after finishing last season with Golden State, Garuba had gone unsigned to this point in the offseason. Still just 22 years old, Garuba has decided to take his talents to Spain.
In an post on X, Garuba announced he is leaving the NBA to sign with Real Madrid:
"Very happy to be back home," Garuba wrote (translated to English via X). "Looking forward to showing my best version again and giving everything for this shirt that has given me so much since I was 11 years old. We will fight to win all the titles and leave this club at the top."
In 22 G League games for Santa Cruz last season, Garuba averaged 13.0 points and 10.5 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game.
Garuba made his NBA debut with the Houston Rockets in 2021. Spending two seasons with Houston, Garuba was traded twice before being waived and becoming a free agent in 2023. This is when he signed with Golden State on a two-way deal before being converted to a standard contract.
Garuba is the second Warriors free agent to sign outside of the NBA this offseason, with former lottery pick Jerome Robinson signing with Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball of the French LNB Pro A earlier this summer.
