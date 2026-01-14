Warriors Catch Break as 2 Blazers Starters Ruled Out

The Golden State Warriors (21-19) are 0-3 against the Portland Trail Blazers (19-21) this season, and lucky for them, they'll play a short-handed version on Tuesday.

Starters Deni Avdija (back) and Jerami Grant (Achilles) have been ruled out. Scoot Henderson (hamstring tear), Damian Lillard (out for season; Achilles), Kris Murray (lumbar), Matisse Thybulle (knee) and Blake Wesley (foot) are also out.

Meanwhile, the Warriors continue to be very healthy. Seth Curry (sciataca) is out again, but everyone else is available.

Portland Still Has Plenty of Firepower without Avdija and Grant

Avdija and Grant have torched the Warriors this season, but the Blazers might still have enough offense to steal this game without them.

Shaedon Sharpe had 35 points the last time these two teams met. He'll be their primary scorer in this game.

Caleb Love had a career-high 26 points when these teams met at Chase Center in November. At the time it was a surprising performance, but now it wouldn't be surprising at all. Love has scored in double figures in 11 consecutive games.

Of course, the Blazers still have their massive centers to deal with. Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III will give the Warriors lots of problems on the glass. Clingan had a then-season-high 22 points against the Warriors in November, and he recently topped that with 24 points against the Spurs on Jan. 3.

Toumani Camara had 25 points on Friday, and Sidy Cissoko is 15-of-29 from three in the last seven games.

The Blazers have won seven out of nine, so they are dangerous even without Avdija and Grant.

Warriors Need Someone to Help Curry and Butler

Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 61 points on 21-of-40 shooting against the Hawks on Sunday.

The rest of the roster went 21-of-50 with 50 points. De'Anthony Melton was the only other Warrior to score in double figures. He had exactly 10 points.

Overall, the Warriors are the only team in the NBA with just two players averaging over 12 points per game.

Golden State's roster is not built to have consistent scoring from its non-stars, but down the stretch last year it seemed like someone just about always came through.

The two players who need to step it up the most are Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski. They combined for five points on 1-of-7 shooting on Sunday.

The Warriors should win this game if they get decent contributions from their non-stars.