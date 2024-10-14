Golden State Warriors Player Suffers Broken Nose
The Golden State Warriors are a perfect 4-0 in the NBA preseason. While this is not indicative of how the Warriors will perform in the regular season, it has been encouraging to see how some of the team’s new and returning players have performed.
Steve Kerr has a lot of decisions to make with his starting lineup. Steph Curry and Draymond Green are the only locks to start right now, with the other three spots having several different options.
One player competing for a starting spot is second year guard Brandin Podziemski. Exiting Sunday’s game against the Detroit Pistons after taking an inadvertent hit to the face from his teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis, Podziemski was initially ruled out with a nose contusion.
Speaking with reporters on Monday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Podziemski has a broken nose.
Via Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area: “Per Warriors coach Steve Kerr: Brandin Podziemski has a broken nose. Being fitted for a mask. Will not play Tuesday vs Lakers in Vegas. Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green all expected to play.”
The injury occurred in the third quarter when Podziemski ran into Jackson-Davis. Out for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Podziemski will likely have to go through several clearance steps before returning to game action.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France