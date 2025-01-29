Golden State Warriors Starter Suffers Injury Scare vs Jazz
Despite rumors piling up ahead of the NBA trade deadline, minimal action has been taken across the league. The Golden State Warriors are one of the few teams that have made a significant change this season, trading with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire veteran point guard Dennis Schroder.
Schroder has started 17 of 20 games since arriving in Golden State, averaging 10.4 points and 4.4 assists with underwhelming efficiency. Still, with superstar Steph Curry and others battling through injuries, Schroder has been a key addition to Golden State's guard depth.
On Tuesday, the Warriors hosted the Utah Jazz, but Curry was sidelined once again. With Curry and Draymond Green out, the playmaking duties fall on Schroder's shoulders, but his run against Utah was nearly cut short.
A few minutes into the second half, Schroder took an awkward fall and suffered an ankle injury. Schroder ultimately got helped to the locker room, as everyone was just hoping the injury was nothing serious.
Thankfully, Schroder's fall was just a scare and the 31-year-old point guard returned to the game shortly after, missing just five minutes of action.
In 22 minutes before the injury, Schroder had a team-high 15 points, truly carrying the offensive load while his backcourt mate is sidelined. Facing the 10-win Jazz while severely shorthanded is a scary trap, but thankfully the Warriors stormed out to an 11-point halftime lead and seem to be taking care of business without their stars.
