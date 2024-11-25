Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
After a very disappointing loss against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors have to face off a shorthanded Brooklyn Nets team to get back on the right track.
The Warriors only have two players listed on their injury report: Jonathan Kuminga and De'Anthony Melton. Jonathan Kuminga is questionable due to an illness, and De'Anthony Melton is out due to a left ACL sprain. Steph Curry and Draymond Green are both listed as available against the Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets have eight players listed on their injury report: Ben Simmons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Noah Clowney, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jaylen Martin, Dennis Schroder, Day'Ron Sharpe, and Trendon Watford.
Ben Simmons is out with lower back injury management, Bojan Bogdanovic is out with left foot injury recovery, Noah Clowney is out with a left ankle sprain, Dorian Finney-Smith is out with a left ankle sprain, Jaylen Martin is out with a G League two-way, Dennis Schroder is questionable with right ankle soreness, Day'Ron Sharpe is out with a left hamstring strain, and Trendon Watford is probable with a left hamstring strain injury recovery.
Last season, the Golden State Warriors swept the Brooklyn Nets during the regular season. Tonight will be the first time these two teams face off this season.
The Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
