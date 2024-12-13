Latest Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade Rumor
It has been widely reported that the Golden State Warriors have been in pursuit of another star player since the offseason. Not making a move for Lauri Markkanen or Paul George during the summer, Golden State brought back all of its assets and young players in hopes of finding a batter deal at the trade deadline.
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been the biggest name in recent NBA trade rumors, and the Warriors have been linked to him. Per several reports, including one from ESPN’s Shams Charania, Golden State is among the teams Butler would welcome a trade to.
While the Warriors would certainly benefit from adding a six-time NBA All-Star like Butler, doing so is difficult, especially under the league’s new CBA.
Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Golden State is hesitant to include Andrew Wiggins in a deal for Butler, which would almost certainly be necessary for financial purposes.
Via Siegel: “Right off the bat, Andrew Wiggins would need to be included in any structure of a Butler deal, which is something the Warriors are not sold on, sources said. Wiggins has been a huge part of the team's core since arriving during the 2019-20 season, and the former first-overall pick is having arguably his best season since Golden State won their last title in 2022.”
Wiggins has been playing well for Golden State, and while he is not the player Butler is, there Warriors have a championship-proven formula with him playing at an All-Star level. That of course came back in 2022 when Wiggins and other key Warriors role players were playing at a high level around Steph Curry, which is why it’s reasonable to question if Golden State should expect that same outcome again three years later.
