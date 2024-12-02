Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion
As the calendar turns to December, NBA trade rumors are beginning to heat up. At this point in the season, teams often begin identifying specific needs that should be addressed before the trade deadline.
The Golden State Warriors have been involved in trade rumors since the offseason, but have been unwilling to move any of their young players for more proven pieces. Should this change, Golden State reportedly has its eye on one NBA champion.
In a recent article, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype named the Warriors as one of the teams showing trade interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
Via Scotto: "The Dallas Mavericks nearly traded for Kuzma last season before pivoting to acquisitions of PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford. The Indiana Pacers were interested in Kuzma before swinging a blockbuster trade to acquire Pascal Siakam. The Sacramento Kings have also been linked to Kuzma for the past two seasons. Other teams who’ve kept tabs on Kuzma include the Bucks, Warriors, Lakers, Heat, and Cavaliers, HoopsHype has learned.”
Kuzma won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, and Scotto is reporting his former team is among those with a level of trade interest.
Currently in the second year of his four-year, $90M contract with Washington, Kuzma is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. His efficiency has been down, as the 6-foot-9 forward is shooting just 42.0 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from three-point range.
