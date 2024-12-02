Inside The Warriors

Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors reportedly have trade interest in the same player.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) dunks the ball past Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) during the first half at TD Garden. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) dunks the ball past Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) during the first half at TD Garden. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
As the calendar turns to December, NBA trade rumors are beginning to heat up. At this point in the season, teams often begin identifying specific needs that should be addressed before the trade deadline.

The Golden State Warriors have been involved in trade rumors since the offseason, but have been unwilling to move any of their young players for more proven pieces. Should this change, Golden State reportedly has its eye on one NBA champion.

In a recent article, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype named the Warriors as one of the teams showing trade interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

Stephen Curry and Kyle Kuzma
Feb 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Via Scotto: "The Dallas Mavericks nearly traded for Kuzma last season before pivoting to acquisitions of PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford. The Indiana Pacers were interested in Kuzma before swinging a blockbuster trade to acquire Pascal Siakam. The Sacramento Kings have also been linked to Kuzma for the past two seasons. Other teams who’ve kept tabs on Kuzma include the Bucks, Warriors, Lakers, Heat, and Cavaliers, HoopsHype has learned.”

Kuzma won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, and Scotto is reporting his former team is among those with a level of trade interest. 

Currently in the second year of his four-year, $90M contract with Washington, Kuzma is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. His efficiency has been down, as the 6-foot-9 forward is shooting just 42.0 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from three-point range.

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

