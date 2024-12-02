Draymond Green Issues Challenge to Golden State Warriors
There's no way around it: The Golden State Warriors are in a slump. The team is on a four-game losing streak that includes multiple fourth-quarter collapses, and Draymond Green knows something needs to change.
What is that change? Green believes that the team needs to play with more force.
"Just challenge guys to play with force that we know it takes to win basketball games at this level," Green said. "When you're in a bit of a rut, it's never going to be easy to win. So, you gotta come with the necessary force that it takes to win, or stay in a rut."
Green doesn't know why exactly the Warriors aren't playing with force. Regardless of the reason, he believes the team needs to figure it out.
"I don't know, gotta figure it out though," Green said.
The Warriors' four losses have been against the Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Phoenix Suns. Their next four games are against the following teams: Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Minnesota Timberwolves again. Simply put, the Warriors are not going to have an easy schedule moving forward.
If the Golden State Warriors don't figure things out soon, they could be very close to being a .500 team by Sunday.
The Warriors face off against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at 10:00 p.m. EST.
