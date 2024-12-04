NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors
If there's one NBA legend who consistently criticizes the Golden State Warriors, it's Charles Barkley. Even after the Warriors had a tremendous start this season, Barkley never believed in them and made sure to let basketball fans know it tonight.
During an episode of Inside the NBA, Barkley let loose on the Warriors, calling their players "jags", which means "just a guy." In Barkley's eyes, the team consists of nothing but a bunch of regular players and Steph Curry.
"Yeah, they're a fun little team to watch," Barkley said. "When they making threes they are tough to beat. But I told you I don't believe in the Warriors. But they're cute, they're fun to watch. I just don't believe they have enough talent they got a bunch of jags, they got Steph and a bunch of jags, just guys. They don't have enough star power."
In some respects, Barkley's criticism of the team is what many of their fans were saying themselves when the team failed to make a trade for an All-Star during the offseason. Fans wanted to see the team trade for Paul George, Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine, or Brandon Ingram. However, everyone changed their tune once the team started with a 12-3 record.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, some reality has set in during their four-game losing streak. Now, the team has to figure out whether their 12-3 start was for real, or just an easy schedule.
