Star Player Receives Injury Status Update for Warriors-Rockets NBA Cup

The Houston Rockets have updated their injury report against the Golden State Warriors.

Joey Linn

Oct 29, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. M
Oct 29, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. M / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
With a trip to Las Vegas and the NBA Cup Semifinals on the line, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Wednesday night. Both teams entered the game with key players on the injury report.

For the Warriors, they listed Andrew Wiggins as questionable with a right ankle impingement on their initial injury report. The Rockets listed four players as questionable, with Steven Adams, Jae’Sean Tate, Cam Whitmore, and Alperen Sengun each entering this game with an uncertain status. The status of Sengun was the biggest on Houston’s side, as the star center has been among the best at his position this season. 

Ike Udoka and Alperen Sengun
Dec 5, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ike Udoka talks to center Alperen Sengun (28) during a time-out in the second quarter of the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Speaking with reporters pregame, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka revealed that Sengun has been upgraded from questionable to available.

Via Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle: “Alperen Sengun, Cam Whitmore, Jae'Sean Tate and Steven Adams all available for the Rockets vs. Warriors. They were listed as questionable.”

Sengun is averaging 18.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists this season. A lot of what Houston does is facilitated by Sengun. Golden State will have its hands full with the 6-foot-11 center.

The winner of this game will advance to the NBA Cup Semifinals in Las Vegas, which of course places an increased level of significance on this regular season game.

