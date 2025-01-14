Steph Curry's Honest Statement on Warriors Potentially Making a Trade
The Golden State Warriors played a back-and-forth game against the Toronto Raptors, and unfortunately fell to in another poor loss. The Warriors hit their last shot at the 2:34 mark in the fourth and were unable to score again which led to the Raptors taking advantage.
Ochai Agbaji hit the go-ahead shot with an assist from Scottie Barnes and then never looked back with a final score of 104-101. This was the second loss in a row for the Warriors but also the fourth loss in five games, and for a team with an aging superstar on its roster, the weight feels heavier than it would for others.
Steph Curry had some thoughts he shared with the media after tonight's game, particularly on the topic of a potential trade.
"There's a responsibility of keeping the franchise in a good space and good spot when it comes to where we leave this team when we're done," Curry said. "Doesn't mean that you aren't trying to get better, if you have an opportunity or a trade makes sense, you want to continue to get better, and nobody wants to get stale. Doesn't mean that you're desperate. We want to win and we want to be relevant in the championship chase."
Curry has been vocal about the struggles the Warriors have been facing this year and for a player of his caliber, it is warranted given his status and expectations to win.
The Warriors will be back in action on January 15 when they will head to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves. Fans can expect to see a determined Curry out on the court as he will do what he can to get the Warriors back on track.
