Warriors-Timberwolves Game Statuses Revealed for Steph Curry, Melton, Horford

After being listed as questionable earlier Sunday, Stephen Curry will play through knee soreness against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

De'Anthony Melton (knee) and Al Horford (toe) will also play after being listed as questionable.

The Warriors will be without Jonathan Kuminga (knee) and Seth Curry (sciatica).

The Timberwolves will have their entire roster healthy except for Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot).

Curry vs. Ant, Part 16

Curry and Anthony Edwards have played against each other 15 times combined in the regular season and postseason. Curry's team has a 9-6 edge.

Curry is averaging 27.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists and in those 15 games. Edwards is averaging 25.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

The Warriors won three of the four matchups they played in the regular season last year. But of course Curry suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1 of the conference semis between the Warriors and Wolves. The Warriors went on to win Game 1, but the Wolves won the next four to advance to the conference finals.

Warriors Could Have Trouble Containing Randle, Gobert

These two teams met earlier this season with Edwards injured and Curry and Jimmy Butler healthy, and the Timberwolves still won despite 39 points from Curry.

The main issue for Golden State was the Minnesota frontcourt. Julius Randle had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Rudy Gobert dominated down low with 24 points (11-of-13 shooting) and 14 rebounds.

The Warriors did not have Draymond Green for that game, and he's probably their best to guard Randle.

But Green's defensive impact has been minimal recently. His season-long defensive rating is almost exactly zero, per Cleaning the Glass. That is surprising considering the Warriors have been at least three points better on defense with Green on the court in six of the last seven seasons.

Green is due for a defensive masterclass. We'll see if it comes Sunday.

Warriors Going All In on Front End of Back-to-Back

When planning for a back-to-back, the Warriors have often decided to sit Melton for one game and Horford for the other.

This time, they are all in on Sunday.

Melton and Horford both playing means they will be both be out on Monday.

I'm expecting the Warriors to also give Curry a day off on Monday to help his knee heal.

That puts more importance on this game. If the Warriors lose it, they'll more than likely leave Minnesota on Monday with a four-game losing streak.