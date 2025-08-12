'NBA on NBC' Opening Night Promo Went Heavy on Nostalgia
NBC and Peacock will broadcast the first two games of the NBA season on October 21st. It will be the first time that NBC has aired the NBA in nearly a quarter of a century and the network is really leaning into the nostalgia of it all.
In a teaser video posted to the NBA on NBC and Peacock account, John Tesh's classic "Roundball Rock" plays while an old video game screen on a 90's-style box television connected to a VHS player and original Playstation loads the first two matchups of the season.
In an especially nice touch, three of the players featured in the video—Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and LeBron James—are all old enough to remember watching the NBA on NBC.
NBC and Peacock's coverage will feature a bunch of familiar play-by-play voices as well as a number of retired players from previous eras. Of course, their most high-profile addition for the return of the NBA on NBC will be Michael Jordan. The world can't wait to see how involved he actually is with NBC and Peacock's coverage when it begins in October.