SI

'NBA on NBC' Opening Night Promo Went Heavy on Nostalgia

Stephen Douglas

The NBA on NBC and Peacock went old school to tease an opening night double-header.
The NBA on NBC and Peacock went old school to tease an opening night double-header. / @NBAonNB
In this story:

NBC and Peacock will broadcast the first two games of the NBA season on October 21st. It will be the first time that NBC has aired the NBA in nearly a quarter of a century and the network is really leaning into the nostalgia of it all.

In a teaser video posted to the NBA on NBC and Peacock account, John Tesh's classic "Roundball Rock" plays while an old video game screen on a 90's-style box television connected to a VHS player and original Playstation loads the first two matchups of the season.

In an especially nice touch, three of the players featured in the video—Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and LeBron James—are all old enough to remember watching the NBA on NBC.

NBC and Peacock's coverage will feature a bunch of familiar play-by-play voices as well as a number of retired players from previous eras. Of course, their most high-profile addition for the return of the NBA on NBC will be Michael Jordan. The world can't wait to see how involved he actually is with NBC and Peacock's coverage when it begins in October.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA