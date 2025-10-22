Marcus Smart Authored Ridiculous Flop vs. Steph Curry in Lakers Debut
Marcus Smart is still Marcus Smart, no matter which jersey he's wearing.
On Tuesday night, Smart was back to his old tricks in his debut as a member of the Lakers. During L.A.'s matchup with the Warriors, the former Defensive Player of the Year had an absolutely ridiculous flop after some contact with Stephen Curry. And you know what? It worked, and Curry was called for an offensive foul.
Here are two angles of the play below.
Yeah, that's absurd. And it wasn't his only one of the night. Another is below.
He's a hilarious basketball player.
Smart signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Lakers in the offseason. He's expected to bring the tough perimeter defense that L.A. has been lacking. The 31-year-old struggled during the 2024–25 season, which he split between the Grizzlies and Wizards. He can still get it done on defense, though, which is why the Lakers inked him to that contract.
During his 11-year career, Smart has averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He's also a 34.8% three-point shooter, but hit 39.2% of his shots from deep in 15 games with the Wizards at the end of the 2024–25 season.
We'll see if he can be what the Lakers need on the perimeter this year.