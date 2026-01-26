Steve Kerr Comments on Steph Curry's Status for Monday's Timberwolves Game

After the Golden State Warriors' 111-85 win over theTimberwolves on Sunday, Steve Kerr said that he's hopeful Stephen Curry will be able to play against Minnesota on Monday.

Kerr added that they'll wait until Monday to make a decision.

Curry had a minor limp at times during Sunday's game due to knee soreness that had him listed on the injury report.

Kerr noted the fact that Curry played under 28 minutes (he played 27:38) is helpful for his chances.

The Warriors will be without Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton on Monday, as they won't play any back-to-backs this season.

Curry Due for a Rest Day

Curry has played in Golden State's last 12 games and 21 of its last 22. Let's not forget he's 37 years old.

I'm sure he'll push to play, as the Warriors are just two games back of the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Every game counts.

But the Warriors have eight games until the All-Star break. Curry should not play in all of them.

My guess is the Warriors will hold him out so he's fresh for Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. But I also see the argument that they need to build on this momentum, which means Curry must play unless he's truly limited.