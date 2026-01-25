Steph Curry Among 6 Warriors on Injury Report for Sunday's Timberwolves Game

Stephen Curry has right knee soreness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

Al Horford (toe) and De'Anthony Melton (knee) are also listed as questionable.

The Warriors (25-21) list Jonathan Kuminga (knee), Seth Curry (sciatica) and Jimmy Butler (season-ending ACL tear) as out.

The Timberwolves (27-18) will be without Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot), but otherwise they are completely healthy for Sunday's game.

Expect Several Warriors to Get Rested for 1 of the Next 2 Games

The Warriors' Saturday game was postponed to Sunday after an ICE officer shot and killed a man in Minneapolis. For more on that, read here.

The result of the schedule change is another Warriors back-to-back, though both games are against the Timberwolves in Minnesota, so it's not as daunting as a typical road back-to-back.

Still, with the Warriors in the dog days of January, many of their veteran players are due for a rest.

Curry has played in 11 consecutive games. He should sit one of the next two.

Draymond Green got a rest game on Monday, but it could be helpful to give him another one.

Melton and Horford are not expected to play any back-to-backs this season, so both will miss one of the next two.

Warriors Need to Avoid Nosedive Until Reinforcements Arrive

The Warriors have lost two in a row since the devastating Butler news, and nobody would be surprised if they go into an extended losing rut.

But if they can hang in there and steal a game or two, they'll be in a decent position when reinforcements arrive.

At some point, they'll either get a player or two from a Kuminga trade or they'll simply get Kuming back and healthy. Either would help.

For now, they have to play the Timberwolves' huge frontcourt and dynamic guard Anthony Edwards with major disadvantages.

That's part of the deal in a long NBA season. Sometimes, you have to play short-handed.

The Warriors need to right the ship ASAP.