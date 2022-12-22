Kyle Kuzma and Delon Wright Spotted On Their Night Off

The Washington Wizards are on a west coast road trip with their next stop being a face-off against the Utah Jazz.

With a night off before Thursday’s game, Kyle Kuzma and Delon Wright made a pit stop at their alma mater, University of Utah Utes, to watch the men’s basketball team take on Texas Christian University.

Wright and Kuzma were college teammates at Utah and now they find themselves together again in Washington.

“Delon is a guy I used to look up to in college,” Kuzma said at Wizards Media Day. “He was a Bob Cousy Award-winner and I was the freshman playing like 5-7 minutes a game, so I got a front row seat to watch him methodically dominate people in college. I learned so much from him.”

At Utah, Wright was twice named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team and became the first player in men’s basketball history to be named to the first-team All-Pac 12 in consecutive years.



Kuzma had a slower start due to signing late and redshirting during his 2013-14 season. He moved into the starting lineup his sophomore year. He went on to lead Utah in his final season with 16.4 points and 9.3 rebounds and was named to the All-Pac 12 First Team.

It’s clear that Kuzma and Wright didn’t forget where they came from with their visit to Utah before they get back to the NBA grind. Unfortunately, Wright has been sidelined most of the season with a hamstring injury but the Wizards are expecting him back soon.

“It’s going to be good to get another vet back that’s solid and has shown that he can help us win games,” Kuzma said about Wright’s pending return.

