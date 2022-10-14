Meet the Wizards: Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma has become an instant favorite since his arrival in D.C. When you combine his fearless playing style with his lively personality, that makes ‘Kuz’ a player that every Wizards fan wants to know.

Quick Facts

A product of Utah Utes, Kuzma’s professional career started in 2017 when he was selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the 27th overall pick in the NBA Draft. His stint with the Nets didn’t last very long with the Lakers acquiring Kuzma on June 22, 2017.

During his time with the Lakers, he played a more rotational role with the likes of Lebron James in the lineup. The 6-foot-10 forward holds career averages of 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 276 games (146 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his first season with the Wizards, Kuzma emerged as an unexpected team leader on-and-off the floor. He also recorded several career-highs: 8.5 rebounds per game, 3.5 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game.

Accolades

Upon entering his fifth year, Kuzma averaged at least 12 points and four rebounds per game in every year of his career, joining Jayson Tatum and Lauri Markkanen as the only players from the 2017 NBA Draft class to post these averages in all four seasons.

Kuzma was selected to the 2017-2018 All-Rookie First-Team and became the first Lakers player to be named NBA Las Vegas Summer League Championship MVP in 2017 after recording 30 points and 10 rebounds in the final game of the tournament. Kuzma was also MVP of the Mountain Dew Ice Rising Stars at 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte. A year later he added NBA Champion to his resume.

Kyle Kuzma's NBA Finals run with the Lakers resulting in his first championship in 2020

Teammate Shout-Outs

Kuzma’s childhood best friend Monte Morris was acquired by the Wizards in the offseason. Morris frequently shouts out their journey from kids to NBA players on the same team: “Now we’re sitting across from each other in the locker room. For us to do it and show that it's possible and that it can happen, that's all I want people to know."

Personal Life

The Flint, MI, native is the son of Karri and Larry Kuzma and has two younger siblings, brother Andre and sister Briana. While basketball is his first love, Kuzma earned a degree from Utah in Sociology and cites graduating college as his greatest personal achievement. Besides dabbling in creative fashion choices, Kuzma enjoys bowling and listening to Drake. He is currently dating model Winnie Harlow.