Commanders Reportedly Made a ‘Strong Offer’ for Russell Wilson That Went Nowhere

The Commanders need a quarterback, and they are looking both big and small for one.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Washington made a “strong offer” for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, but the talks “didn’t go anywhere.”

Washington isn’t being secretive about their search for a new quarterback. Rapoport reports the team is looking “essentially everywhere” for a quarterback and believes a “sure-fire starter” could take them to the next level.

This news comes out only hours after Rapoport said the Seahawks are not interested in trading Wilson, but they will not ignore trade calls about him.

“They are not shopping him, they have no intention of dealing him, I think he’d like to be there, but as GM John Schneider said earlier in the week to reporters, when people call, he listens,” Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show.

At the combine, Schneider confirmed he always takes calls to see what other teams are offering, because it is his job to listen. However, both Schneider and Pete Carroll publicly said the team isn’t interested in trading Wilson.

This is also not the first time Wilson has been connected to the Commanders, and he even addressed those rumors already. Earlier this week, while appearing on the Today Show, Wilson mentioned he is happy in Seattle even though he is from the DC area.

“I love the East Coast, but I think the West Coast is better for me right now,” Wilson said. “I got my whole family over here. I’m from Richmond and I know what you mean. I got people hitting me up every day from the east coast, but Seattle is the place that I'm at right now, and I love it.”

Last year, Washington signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year, $10 million deal, but the quarterback got injured in Week 1 and missed the rest of the season. Backup QB Taylor Heinicke started 15 games and threw for over 3400 yards and 20 touchdowns.

