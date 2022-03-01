Look away Commanders fans. Whatever slim chance Washington had in landing Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was snuffed out as quickly as it was brought up.

During an interview on the Today show, Wilson was plainly asked if he’d play for Washington. Wilson, who is originally from Richmond, didn’t like the idea of returning home or even playing on the East Coast.

“I love the East Coast, but I think the West Coast is better for me right now,” Wilson said. “I got my whole family over here. I’m from Richmond and I know what you mean. I got people hitting me up every day.”

Wilson’s agent released four desired teams for Wilson if the Seahawks were to deal their star quarterback last offseason but Wilson eventually denied ever requesting for a trade. The Bears, Raiders, Saints and Cowboys were listed as preferred destinations. But during his interview along with wife and pop star Ciara, Wilson saids he is committed to Seattle.

“Seattle is the place that I'm at right now, and I love it,” he said. “It’s great man.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Seahawks news, head over to Seahawk Maven.