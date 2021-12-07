Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Report: Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Author:

Ryan Fitzpatrick entered the 2021 season as the projected starter for Washington Football Team, after signing a one-year deal with the team. Unfortunately for the veteran gunslinger, it appears that his season is over after just one game.

Fitzpatrick started the team's Week 1 game against the Chargers, completing 3 of 6 passes for 13 yards before going out with a hip subluxation. Taylor Heinicke has stepped in to the starting role, with Fitzpatrick's status unclear up to this point.

On Tuesday morning, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport offered more clarity. Fitzpatrick is set to have arthroscopic surgery on the injured hip, which will end his 2021 season.

Things have been trending in that direction. In mid-November, Rapoport reported that Fitzpatrick was not expected to return this season.

At the time, he had not yet started rehab on the injury, a bad sign more than halfway through the 2021 season.

In his stead, Heinicke has thrown for 2,809 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, completing 67.9% of his throws. Washington Football Team is 6–6, and currently riding a four-game winning streak.

For more news on the Washington Football Team, head over to Washington Football.

