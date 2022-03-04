Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Russell Wilson Will Most Likely Stay in Seattle

Russell Wilson’s future next season is still undetermined, although it seems most likely that the Seahawks quarterback stays in Seattle.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport joined The Pat McAfee Show on Friday to discuss what he knows about Wilson’s future, especially with various rumors circulating that Wilson could be on the move, possibly even to the Commanders.

“I would say I don’t think so [regarding Wilson on the move], but I would not rule it out,” Rapoport said. “[The Seahawks] are not shopping, and they have no intention to deal him. I think he’d like to be there.”

Earlier this week, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider admitted to taking calls with other offers, but they are not planning to “shop” their star quarterback. Rapoport reiterated this on Friday.

SI Recommends

Rapoport went on to explain how he doesn’t think Seattle will look for a new quarterback because they haven’t found one that suits them better than Wilson.

“Until we know ... there’s a better a quarterback for them, I don’t see him going anywhere because they are not a team that’s going to rebuild, they’re a team that is going to be ready to compete, and they need a quarterback like that.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, check out Seahawk Maven.

YOU MAY LIKE

A WNBA basketball.
Play
WNBA

WNBPA Releases Statement Supporting Trans Youth in Sports

“Banning trans kids from sports ostracizes them from a fundamental part of growing up.”

By Wilton Jackson
Lamar Jackson sets to throw for Ravens against the Colts.
NFL

Rapoport Lays Out Possible Reason for Delay in Lamar Jackson Deal

The NFL insider shares one possible reason that Jackson is slow-rolling his first major new contract as a pro.

By Dan Lyons
Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper workouts prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium.
Play
NFL

Report: Cowboys Seeking Amari Cooper Trade Partner

Cooper could be released before his $20M salary becomes guaranteed on March 20.

By Jelani Scott
Dirk Nowitzski
Play
NBA

Dirk Nowitzki: ‘Players Forcing Themselves Out is Not the Way to Go’

The NBA legend joins The Crossover podcast to discuss superstar power, his rivalry with Dwyane Wade and his relationship with Luka Dončić.

By Howard Beck
Nov 6, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Kamaru Usman (red gloves) competes against Colby Covington (blue gloves) during UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden.
Play
Betting

UFC 272 Betting Advice: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington is a sizable betting favorite at SI Sportsbook over Jorge Masvidal for UFC 272. Our panel provides bets and analysis for the card.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff
Mar 4, 2006; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski and (4) J.J. Redick
Play
Extra Mustard

Duke Invited Every Former Coach K Player to His Final Game

Out of 208 former Duke players, around 80 have RSVPed for Saturday’s game against UNC.

By Madison Williams
Adam Cole ties Hangman Page to the ring ropes
Play
Wrestling

Preview and Predictions for AEW’s ‘Revolution’

With two mainstays absent, Sunday’s pay-per-view will be a showcase for the wealth of talent the company employs.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Play
Extra Mustard

Mahomes Reacts to NFL Network's Video of QBs in 40-Yard Dash

Mahomes: “Y’all didn’t have to put me in that group getting left like that.”

By Wilton Jackson