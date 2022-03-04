Russell Wilson’s future next season is still undetermined, although it seems most likely that the Seahawks quarterback stays in Seattle.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport joined The Pat McAfee Show on Friday to discuss what he knows about Wilson’s future, especially with various rumors circulating that Wilson could be on the move, possibly even to the Commanders.

“I would say I don’t think so [regarding Wilson on the move], but I would not rule it out,” Rapoport said. “[The Seahawks] are not shopping, and they have no intention to deal him. I think he’d like to be there.”

Earlier this week, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider admitted to taking calls with other offers, but they are not planning to “shop” their star quarterback. Rapoport reiterated this on Friday.

Rapoport went on to explain how he doesn’t think Seattle will look for a new quarterback because they haven’t found one that suits them better than Wilson.

“Until we know ... there’s a better a quarterback for them, I don’t see him going anywhere because they are not a team that’s going to rebuild, they’re a team that is going to be ready to compete, and they need a quarterback like that.”

