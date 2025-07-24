49ers CB update: Deommodore Lenoir is outside, Tre Brown leads in slot
One interesting question facing the San Francisco 49ers entering training camp was what exactly the team would do at cornerback. We knew that Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir would start, but would Lenoir be outside or in the slot, and who would be the third corner? While it is early into training camp, Nick Wagoner of ESPN gave us the first insight into how the team may play it.
Tre Brown got the first crack at playing slot CB in the nickel with Upton Stout getting some reps in sub packages as well- Nick Wagoner
Things can certainly change, but right now the team has Lenoir back on the outside after primarily playing the slot last season. More than that, it is Tre Brown, the free agent, leading the way over the rookie for the third spot.
That is no shock, it is rare that rookies come in on the first day and take over as the starer, especially one who fell to round three. However, Tre Brown has 1,066 snaps as an outside cornerback compared to 84 in the slot, according to PFF. This is not a player familiar with the role he is stepping into.
Perhaps Brown was always better in the slot, and Seattle just used him wrong. The other thought is that Brown is now in a disadvantageous position, and Upton Stout may be catching up to him much sooner than later.
As training camp continues, it will be worth noting how much work, if any, Brown gets outside, and how much work, if any, Lenoir gets in the slot. With the primary battle being Brown vs Stout in the slot, there may not be many snaps for Lenoir in the slot this year.