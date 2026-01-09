Several 49ers Listed as Questionable in the Playoffs Against Philadelphia
In this story:
As usual, the San Francisco 49ers have a ton of names on their final injury report.
However, unlike the majority of the season, their injury report for the Wild Card matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles is actually a positive one with a single blemish.
Not a single player has been ruled out, and only five of the seven players listed as questionable are crucial. Let's start with the good before bringing up the bad.
Trent Williams
Fantastic news with Trent Williams. He is most likely going to suit up and play against the Eagles, as he's listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Williams suffered the injury 12 days ago.
He's had some time now to recover to a sufficient level. Williams missed the first practice on Wednesday, but registered a limited participation on Thursday and Friday.
It would be shocking if he doesn't play in the Wild Card game. Knowing how competitive he is, Williams will play through pain if he has to, and it's still the 49ers' best option at left tackle.
Ricky Pearsall
Surprisingly, Ricky Pearsall is listed as questionable despite not practicing at all this week with a PCL sprain. Reporters noted on social media that Pearsall was seen jogging and exercising off to the side.
It seems he's trying to limit test what he can do and how he can manage pain. It's probably also to see how much pain he can endure. Pearsall doesn't want to sit out of his first playoff game.
But if he's too hobbled, especially in frigid temperatures, it's probably best if he sits this game out. His PCL sprain has been an issue all season long. All it takes is one tackle for him to mess himself up.
Renardo Green
Another surprise to the injury report is Renardo Green. He is dealing with a foot injury, which had to have occurred during practice on Friday or Thursday.
The specifics of his injury are unclear at this moment. The 49ers are still diagnosing what exactly is wrong. Hopefully, for their sake, it's nothing serious, and it clears up by Sunday.
Green hasn't had a great season, but they can't be without him against the Eagles. The last thing the 49ers need is for Darrell Luter Jr. to cover Devonta Smith or AJ Brown.
Dee Winters
The linebacker position is the most decimated on the 49ers' defense. Dee Winters is still hurting from an ankle injury he suffered last week against the Seattle Seahawks.
It forced him to miss every practice this week, but similar to Pearsall, the 49ers are listing him as questionable. If this were a regular-season game, I doubt either player would suit up.
But this is the playoffs, and the 49ers are lacking depth. If these players can deal with the pain and not be too much of a liability, they will be active.
Keion White
Last but not least is Keion White. He's been hampered by a groin/hamstring injury, which held him out of the first two practices for this week.
However, he did make it for the last practice, so he is likely to play. White hasn't been an impactful player much, but the 49ers cannot afford their defensive line depth to decrease.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.
Read more 49ers On SI
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN