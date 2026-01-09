Several 49ers Listed as Questionable in the Playoffs Against Philadelphia

As usual, the San Francisco 49ers have a ton of names on their final injury report.

However, unlike the majority of the season, their injury report for the Wild Card matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles is actually a positive one with a single blemish.

Not a single player has been ruled out, and only five of the seven players listed as questionable are crucial. Let's start with the good before bringing up the bad.

Trent Williams

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams (71) interacts with fans during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Fantastic news with Trent Williams. He is most likely going to suit up and play against the Eagles, as he's listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Williams suffered the injury 12 days ago.

He's had some time now to recover to a sufficient level. Williams missed the first practice on Wednesday, but registered a limited participation on Thursday and Friday.

It would be shocking if he doesn't play in the Wild Card game. Knowing how competitive he is, Williams will play through pain if he has to, and it's still the 49ers' best option at left tackle.

Ricky Pearsall

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter against Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) and linebacker Cody Barton (50) at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Surprisingly, Ricky Pearsall is listed as questionable despite not practicing at all this week with a PCL sprain. Reporters noted on social media that Pearsall was seen jogging and exercising off to the side.

It seems he's trying to limit test what he can do and how he can manage pain. It's probably also to see how much pain he can endure. Pearsall doesn't want to sit out of his first playoff game.

But if he's too hobbled, especially in frigid temperatures, it's probably best if he sits this game out. His PCL sprain has been an issue all season long. All it takes is one tackle for him to mess himself up.

Renardo Green

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) tackles Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Another surprise to the injury report is Renardo Green. He is dealing with a foot injury, which had to have occurred during practice on Friday or Thursday.

The specifics of his injury are unclear at this moment. The 49ers are still diagnosing what exactly is wrong. Hopefully, for their sake, it's nothing serious, and it clears up by Sunday.

Green hasn't had a great season, but they can't be without him against the Eagles. The last thing the 49ers need is for Darrell Luter Jr. to cover Devonta Smith or AJ Brown.

Dee Winters

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) carries the ball after an interception for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The linebacker position is the most decimated on the 49ers' defense. Dee Winters is still hurting from an ankle injury he suffered last week against the Seattle Seahawks.

It forced him to miss every practice this week, but similar to Pearsall, the 49ers are listing him as questionable. If this were a regular-season game, I doubt either player would suit up.

But this is the playoffs, and the 49ers are lacking depth. If these players can deal with the pain and not be too much of a liability, they will be active.

Keion White

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Keion White (56) and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) sack Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Last but not least is Keion White. He's been hampered by a groin/hamstring injury, which held him out of the first two practices for this week.

However, he did make it for the last practice, so he is likely to play. White hasn't been an impactful player much, but the 49ers cannot afford their defensive line depth to decrease.

