Ranking Most Important 49ers in 2025: No. 26 is a Free Agent Addition

Parker Hurley

Tre Brown is a former fourth-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks. While he has just 13 starts in four seasons, he does have more than 1,100 career snaps, which is why he is going to get a chance to start for the San Francisco 49ers. That experience also makes him the 26th most important player this year. 

There is a reasonable chance that Tre Brown starts this year. To start, just look at the depth chart; there is an open spot. Two of their top four cornerbacks from last year are gone. The names to step into their roles are rookie Upton Stout and Brown. 

Considering the other most likely option to start is a rookie from a small school, it is easy to see Brown winning the competition, at least when it comes to week one. 

Beyond that, Stout projects to the slot while Brown has played 1,066 of the 1,169 career snaps on the outside with Seattle. The competition will come down to whether they trust Brown more outside or Stout more in the slot. 

Deommodore Lenoir may have a say in this as well. If Stout starts, Lenoir will move back outside, after primarily playing in the slot in the past year or so. If Brown starts, Lenoir will remain in the slot. Lenoir has 1,116 snaps in the slot and 1,536 snaps outside, so he can play both. 

However, Lenoir has primarily played the slot role for the past year and a half, and while Stout could start, his versatility could allow him to come in as a sub-package player during his rookie year as well. So, we could be seeing Brown push to a career-high in snaps as an outside starter. That is what gives Brown a slight edge in ranking how important he is to the 49ers next year.

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

