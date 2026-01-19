Five 49ers That Faltered in the Playoff Loss Against Seattle
Not enough players from the San Francisco 49ers showed up to play the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game.
They were physically present, but nonexistent in their performance. Five 49ers stood out the most as players who faltered in the 49ers' loss.
Ricky Pearsall
I know he was playing through a PCL sprain, but Ricky Pearsall is barely a No. 2 wide receiver option. Brock Purdy needed a receiver to step up and create separation. Pearsall failed to do it.
He even had a chance to make Purdy look good on an excellent throw on third down at the 4:42 minute mark of the second quarter. Alas, he dropped it. Pearsall faltered badly in this game.
Jake Tonges
He may have led the 49ers in receiving yards, but Jake Tonges faltered in this game. His fumble completely ruins any positives he generated in the game.
Thanks to his inability to hold onto the football, Tonges gifted the Seahawks an amazing field position, placing them at the 49ers' 42-yard line. It would help Seattle put up their first offensive touchdown of the game to lead 17-0.
Jauan Jennings
What was most likely his last game with the 49ers, Jauan Jennings sure put up a stinker. The Seahawks confined Jennings in a box all game long. He did nothing in this game.
He was a reason Purdy couldn't get going in the game. For a player who wanted the 49ers to cash him out before the season, he sure hurt his value in a pivotal game versus an elite defense.
Marques Sigle
Rookie Marques Sigle had an incredible game in the Wild Card round against the Eagles. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to come close to that performance in Seattle.
Sigle was responsible for a pass interference call that set up the Seahawks for their first offensive touchdown of the game. He wasn't a factor defending the run like he was last week, either. What a disappointing game and squandered opportunity.
Renardo Green
All season long, Renardo Green has been responsible for busted coverage. He fails to play his zone properly, and it occurred again against the Seahawks.
At the 3:32 minute mark of the first quarter, the Seahawks' offense was faced with a second-and-20 at their own 48-yard line. Malik Mustapha sacked Sam Darnold on a perfect blitz call on the previous play.
All the 49ers had to do was keep everything in front of them. However, Green, as usual, loses focus on second down. He allowed a 21-yard completion to Cooper Kupp.
Green failed to get depth in his zone and allowed Kupp to find an opening for Darnold to throw. If he gets depth, Darnold takes the short-underneath route. This caused the 49ers to bench Green temporarily.
Shortly after, the 49ers allowed a touchdown because Darrell Luter Jr. was in coverage, filling in for Green. If he plays his zone correctly, Luter isn't in that play to allow the touchdown.
